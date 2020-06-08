Bars, gyms and more Contra Costa County indoor spaces to reopen July 1

article

Bars, gyms, indoor dining at restaurants and places of worship can reopen in Contra Costa County on July 1, according to a county timeline released Monday.

As part of the gradual reopening from the coronavirus shutdown, arcades, bowling alleys, hotels and museums also got the green light to open in the county at the start of next month.

Hair salons and barbershops will be reopening on June 17 in the county.

The county had recently allowed outdoor religious services, restaurants with al fresco dining and outdoor swimming pools to open to the public. Indoor shopping malls also welcomed back shoppers as part of the easing of COVID-19 rules.

Schools will be allowed to open later in July and August, county officials said.

Movie theaters, nail salons, tattoo parlors, basketball courts and other sports fields remain closed due to state restrictions.