BART increasing service 4 weeks early starting August 2; not soon enough for A's fans

article

BART trains will once again roll until midnight earlier than expected in the latest transit development announced by officials on Thursday.

Ridership, on weekends especially, has steadily increased as the pandemic has eased. BART had said their service would return to pre-pandemic levels starting August 30. Now they've moved their timeline up by nearly four weeks to August 2.

The until midnight service increase is for Monday through Saturday. On weekdays, riders can expect trains from 5 a.m. to 12 a.m. with 15 minute frequency until 8 p.m.

Saturday service will run from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. with more trips, the agency said.

Sunday service will not go late night and will be set at 8 a.m. until 9 p.m.

In the meantime, BART in a Twitter thread said, from July 15 through July 31, they will run limited late night service with trains leaving downtown San Francisco at 11:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

They are aiming to please late-night workers who have to make the trans-bay commute, as well as people who want to partake in some of the returning nightlife after a lengthy pandemic lockdown.

The agency has recently been subject to some high-profile criticism from Oakland Athletics President Dave Kaval. On Thursday, Kaval, who has expressed a keen interest in relocating the team, said the A's were halting ticket sales for their July 2 home game due to a lack of public transit. The problem is, there won't be enough parking if everyone drives.

On Twitter he wrote, "This is in best interests of having an enjoyable fan experience." The A's put out a statement Thursday afternoon that said they've sold 30,000 tickets for the event, which will include post-game fireworks. Those fans are encouraged to buy a $30 cashless payment parking pass.

Advertisement

BART has posted guidance for A's night game ridership, where they say a good rule of thumb is to be on the Coliseum Station platform by 10:10 p.m. In addition, they specifically state if you planned on taking BART home for the July 2 ballgame, "please arrange alternative transportation options to return home."