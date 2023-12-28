BART tests out new anti-fare evasion gates at West Oakland Station

article

BART riders on Friday got a firsthand look and experience using the new fare gates installed at the West Oakland Station.

The transit system upgraded its gates for the first time in 20 years, in hopes of slashing fare evasion.

"We welcome the new fare gates starting at West Oakland and its future expansion to other stations," said BART Police Chief Kevin Franklin. "These stronger, higher gates will limit fare evasions through self-enforced fare payments, keep riders safe and engaged to return to BART, and have police officers focused on more serious situations that require emergency services."

The transit agency said that the new gates at the West Oakland Station are part of its field testing.

BART plans to install 700 new fare gates systemwide by the end of 2025.