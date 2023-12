A major delay at the Embarcadero Station Tuesday was due to a body found on a train, BART officials said.

The delay was in the eastbound direction, and briefly closed the station.

BART officials did not give details about the death, but said there was no indication of foul play.

Operations returned to normal around 6 p.m., officials said.

