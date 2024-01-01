BART train derails near Orinda, passengers self evacuate

A Bay Area Rapid Transit train came off the tracks on Monday morning in between the Orinda and Lafayette stations, according to BART.

The transit agency referred to the incident as an "equipment problem" on the train. The derailing happened just after 9 a.m. on an eastbound Yellow Line train. The train was unable to move and passengers self-evacuated off the train.

No injuries were reported as a result of the derailment. Passengers from the train were escorted to the Orinda station by staff. Both Lafayette and Orinda stations are currently closed. There are now major delays on the Antioch-SFO line.

BART is now working with partner agencies to get buses to make all stops between Rockridge and Walnut Creek in both directions. That bus service is not yet in place.

Two vehicles near the station were also reported to be on fire, prompting local fire crews to respond. As a result, several lanes were closed on Highway 24. Video from the scene shows the derailment and freeway backup.