BART passengers evacuated at MacArthur Station after fire on train

Passengers aboard a BART train were evacuated at an Oakland station Monday afternoon after fire and smoke were reported on the train, according to the transit agency.

BART said there were reports of smoke and fire coming from the end of an eastbound train heading from 19th Street Station to MacArthur Station around 2:30 p.m.

Passengers were evacuated from the train at MacArthur Station. Riders told KTVU they heard a popping noise followed by heavy smoke billowing toward the front of the train.

The origin of the fire or smoke was unclear. Some passengers had to pull the emergency brake system because of the smoke.

No injuries were reported, the transit agency said. However, KTVU saw some people being transported away by ambulance.

The transit agency said normal service resumed around 4:22 p.m.