'Batman' demands action from Bay Area city council ahead of ICE's expected Super Bowl presence

The Brief A man wearing a Batman costume spoke at the Santa Clara City Council on Tuesday evening to criticize a lack of action against the federal immigration crackdown. Santa Clara is hosting Super Bowl LX on Sunday, and ICE agents are reportedly going to be in the area and conducting enforcement operations on the day of the game. The speaker demanded accountability and action to protect Santa Clara residents from ICE agents.



Santa Clara’s city council chambers briefly took on the vibe of a superhero movie on Tuesday, as residents and city leaders discussed the city’s role ahead of expected federal immigration operations during Super Bowl LX festivities in the days ahead.

A man, dressed up head to toe as Batman, addressed city leaders, demanding accountability and action to protect the city’s residents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The joint meeting with the Santa Clara Stadium Authority came less than two weeks before the city will take the national and world stage as host of Super Bowl LX held at Levi’s Stadium.

Featured article

Public comments

What we know:

The Batman-clad man was among the many speakers who addressed the city council during the public comment period, asking its members to demonstrate leadership, take a stand, and issue a bold statement outlining its policy and commitment to protect those in the city from ICE.

The speaker, identifying himself only as "Batman," delivered his message in dramatic fashion. With his cape floating behind him, he walked up to the microphone and started his three-minute speaker allotment with a slam of a gloved fist on the podium.

"What the f*** are we doing here?" he demanded.

He said the city had plenty of time to establish a plan on how to respond to ICE’s far-reaching actions, which he said have led to deadly results.

"Seriously, you have had months to prepare for this upcoming event. I don't give a damn if this is out of decorum. People are dying on our streets every single day in this country because we allow this federal government to walk all over you," the Batman said.

"Look me in the eye. Can any one of you go home to your children and tell them that you did everything you could to protect their classmates? To protect their grandparents? To protect them?" he asked. "I don't think you can."

Call to action

What they're saying:

He urged the city leaders to put down in writing the city’s stance on ICE operations on its streets.

And he said that inaction amounted to cowardice.

"You need to affirm that no city resources will go to ICE, that no cooperation will be given to them. You need to affirm to the country, to the world, that you are not cowards. Because as of right now, I stand in front of a council of cowards," the masked man said.

He challenged the councilmembers to state, in no uncertain terms, that the city will not cooperate with ICE.

"If you do not act, you're not just cowards. You are traitors, traitors to each and every individual you serve, to each and every individual that lives in this country, legal or not," the speaker said. "You need, you need to do something. About getting these policies into writing, ensuring that your officers do not cooperate with ice, ensuring that they can not use city resources, that they cannot tap into city data, before more people die.

He took up every second of the three minutes he was allowed and closed his statement as dramatically as he began, with no shortage of expletives.

"I don't think I need to go into how people have been shot, how many people have been taken, how many children have been abducted and used as bait," the Batman said, "I want you to f****** do something… I'm f****** demanding you act with some semblance of a f****** spine. Do something!"

South Bay leaders denounce ICE

What they're saying:

South Bay leaders, including Rep. Sam Liccardo, Rep. Zoe Lofgren and San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan, condemned the tactics of federal immigration officials at an event on Thursday. Officials asked the public to trust their local leaders as the Super Bowl nears.

"The American people will not be quiet as ICE agents violate due process and terrorize communities," Lofgren said.

As next week will be heavily focused on the Super Bowl, Santa Clara County Sheriff Robert Jonsen emphasized on Thursday that local law enforcement is focused only on events and community safety, and not immigration.

The Santa Clara County Rapid Response Network also said it will be providing observers for any potential ICE activity both outside, and inside, Levi’s Stadium.

"We really believe that keeping each other safe is a community effort and this is a moment for us all to show up together," said Socorro Montano, a member of the network.

A city spokesperson told KTVU that during the next city council meeting on Feb. 3 there will be an opportunity for discussion among the council and action in regards to this week's meeting.

"During the January 27 meeting, many community members shared concerns and fears related to the possibility of federal immigration enforcement activity in Santa Clara and asked the City Council to take action," the spokesperson said. "The February 3 agenda item will provide an opportunity for City Council discussion and action."

The city spokesperson also shared the Santa Clara Police Chief's recent message on social media about federal immigration enforcement.

"Our officers remain focused on local public safety and protecting constitutional rights and serving the community in a professional and impartial manner. Our work is centered on preventing crime, responding to emergencies and keeping people safe," Police Chief Cory Morgan said.