South Bay leaders denounce ICE tactics, offer support ahead of Super Bowl

The Brief Elected federal and local law enforcement leaders are denouncing ICE tactics and asking for the public's trust in local officials ahead of the Super Bowl. Representatives Zoe Lofgren, Sam Liccardo, as well as the Santa Clara County Sheriff gathered with others in San Jose on Thursday to make their case and assure the public. Rep. Liccardo said the Dept. of Homeland Security is present at all major national events, but the concern is them carrying out immigration enforcement with the Super Bowl in the background, especially with the types of tactics the federal agents have been using in several U.S. cities.



Elected federal and local leaders, along with community organizers, gathered Thursday at the Mexican Heritage Plaza in East San Jose to denounce the tactics of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE. They are also calling on the public to trust them as the Super Bowl approaches.

This as The White House and Senate Democrats late Thursday agreed to a plan to keep the government open after some back and forth over funding the Department of Homeland Security, but it is unclear how quickly it can be voted on by both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

"The American people will not be quiet as ICE agents violate due process and terrorize communities," said Representative Zoe Lofgren (CA-18). She continued: "When we see masked, armed, poorly trained ICE agents breaking down doors without warrants, dragging unclothed elderly people into the freezing cold, executing mothers and nurses in the streets, we federal and local officials have to take a stand," Rep. Lofgren said.

Rep. Liccardo (CA-16) said: "Never again can we see this kind of cruelty, this kind of chaos unleashed on communities throughout our country. We won’t stand for it here, and we can’t stand for it anywhere in the United States of America," Rep. Liccardo said.

In an event intended to show unity, and offer support, to local immigrant communities the members of Congress are also using their influence in Washington D.C. Both have signed articles of impeachment for Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, and will refuse to approve funding bills to keep the government open if the ICE funding does not include reforms.

Gov't reaches deal

Senate Democrats and the White House reached a deal late Thursday to keep the government open, but a vote would still need to be taken in the House of Representatives as well.

"It won’t happen by the deadline of Friday. In other words, I expect, because of various procedural maneuvers, the Senate is not going to be able to separate and segregate these appropriations in time to avoid a shutdown because it is going to require going back to the House (of Representatives)," Rep. Liccardo said.

Local priorities

As next week will be heavily focused on the Super Bowl, Santa Clara County Sheriff Robert Jonsen emphasized local law enforcement is focused only on events and community safety, and not immigration. He said many local and regional agencies will contribute to security and visitors should expect to see many different uniforms. "But if they are not masked, if they are wearing tan and green or blue or black, trust me they are there for your protection," Sheriff Jonsen said.

The Santa Clara County Rapid Response Network also said on Thursday it will be providing observers for any potential ICE activity both outside, and inside, Levi’s Stadium. "We really believe that keeping each other safe is a community effort and this is a moment for us all to show up together," said Socorro Montano, a member of the network.

Rep. Liccardo emphasized that the Department of Homeland Security is always present at any major national event, as it was 10 years ago when he was mayor of San Jose – so the concern is not about DHS presence here, but any potential immigration enforcement actions by ICE.