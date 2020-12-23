Bay Area airports report 80 percent less travel compared to last Christmas

The night before Christmas Eve, airports around the Bay Area are much quieter than they were at this time last year and even emptier than Thanksgiving. It's a sign that people are following the message from public health officials to stay home this holiday.

Flights coming to San Francisco Wednesday evening touched down with far fewer passangers than usual for this time of year.

"Our numbers continue to run more than 80% behind where we were last year," Doug Yakel with San Francisco International Airport said.

Still, Oakland Airport expects to see 200,000 travelers between December 18 and January 3, down from 600,000 last year, but still adding to the risk of spreading COVID-19.

Santa Clara County doubled down Wednesday to warn against travel.

"We are here to urge everyone to strictly adhere to all of the public health guidelines, all of the public health orders, to cancel your travel plans. Do not gather," James William, county counsel for Santa Clara, said at a press conference.

Bay Area residents who decided to fly anyway came to airports wearing masks, testing negative for COVID-19, and prepared to quarantine for 10 days if they're returning to San Francisco or Santa Clara.

"I think it makes sense, everyone should be quarantining after traveling," Alex Asefi, a Seattle resident visiting his parents in the Bay Area, said.

For many traveling this Christmas, they're eager to see loved ones they've missed all year.

"I haven't seen my family in a long time," Vanessa Garcia, on her way to southern California, said.

And even when reunited with family, the smiles will be there, just shileded behind a face mask.

"We're still wearing masks and hand washing and everything," Megan Chantigian, traveling to the Bay Area from Oregon, said.