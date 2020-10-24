Bay Area braces for power shutoffs amid Red Flag Warning

(KTVU and wire reports) -- As extreme fire weather conditions return to northern California this weekend, PG&E may opt to cut electricity to more than one million customers to prevent the possibility of new wildfires starting up.

The utility said Friday that it plans to initiate Public Safety Power Shutoff outages in 38 counties, including most of the Bay Area, should dry weather conditions prevail enough to spark the threat of wildfires.

The safety shutoffs are expected to begin as early as Sunday morning and last until Tuesday, affecting more than 465,000 residences and businesses and more than one million residents.

High winds may blow down trees and power lines, according to the weather service, with the potential for widespread power outages.

In Contra Costa County, due to the expected high winds, PG&E said Friday that it could shut off power in Moraga, Orinda and Lafayette.

Roughly 16,500 customers in the Lamorinda area are expected to be impacted by the so-called Public Safety Power Shutoff.

Residents in the area are advised to plan ahead by preparing an emergency kit, ensuring they have flashlights and extra batteries and storing water and non-perishable foods.

Advertisement

The Sacramento Valley is expected to be affected as are the northern and central regions of the Sierra Nevada and the higher elevations of the Bay Area, the Santa Cruz Mountains, the Central Coast and portions of southern Kern County.

Seasonably cool conditions are expected Saturday and Sunday in the Bay Area, with widespread night and morning clouds, according to the National Weather Service.

Strong winds Sunday will produce Extreme Fire Weather conditions into at least Monday.

San Francisco will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s and 5 to 11 mph winds.

Walnut Creek is expected to be mostly sunny, with highs in the mid 70s and winds around 5 to 9 mph.

Santa Clara is forecast to be sunny with highs in the low 70s. Calm winds will increase to 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Healdsburg will also be mostly sunny with highs near 70. Light winds will become 6 mph in the afternoon.