Bay Area braces for pause in SNAP payments as shutdown continues

The Brief The Trump Administration has vowed to cease all payments to SNAP recipients, and millions of Americans who rely on food assistance are bracing for impact. Leaders across the Bay Area have announced contingency plans to feed residents who rely on CalFresh, the state's food assistance program. Two federal courts have ruled the Trump Administration must continue to fund the program.



Ahead of a possible pause in food assistance payments to low-income families, Bay Area elected officials and nonprofit leaders have announced contingency plans in case the shutdown continues.

"There is an amazing and diverse coalition of food justice organizations and local leaders who are standing together to make sure no one in our county goes hungry," Alameda County Supervisor Nikki Fortunato Bas said at a press conference on Friday.

‘We will take care of our own’

Big picture view:

SNAP, or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, is known in California as CalFresh, and approximately 179,000 Alameda County residents rely on it for groceries.

The Trump Administration has promised to stop payments to the millions of Americans who receive food assistance, but it may not be up to the White House. Two different district courts ruled, almost simultaneously, that the federal government has to continue to fund the program. One judge ordered that withholding payment is illegal, while a second ordered that payments must continue.

Congresswoman Lateefah Simon said she and other Bay Area leaders aren’t waiting to find out if the money will flow.

"While there may be a gap, we don't even know what that gap will be," Simon said. "Maybe hours, maybe days, but we will take care of our own."

The Alameda County elected officials are aided by local nonprofits, that are similarly dedicated to helping residents. Steph Curry’s "Eat.Learn.Play" and The Crankstart Foundation have both donated $500,000 to help feed families relying on federal subsidies.

"Right now we're mobilizing our community," Regi Young, the executive director of the Alameda County Community Food Bank said. "We're purchasing a ton of food so we can get (it) out throughout Alameda County."

Local perspective:

Across the Bay in San Francisco, 112,000 CalFresh recipients are waiting anxiously as the clock ticks toward midnight.

Officials had previously announced that they would issue gift cards to replace paused SNAP benefits, and on Friday announced a partnership with DoorDash to deliver meals.

State Senator Scott Wiener said the city of San Francisco will provide CalFresh recipients with aid at least through the end of November.

Tarin Crosby, the executive director of the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank, said her organization is actively seeking drivers to help deliver groceries.

"We have a goal of doubling the number of home-delivered groceries we can make," Cross said. "We need drivers now to make sure we can deliver the meals because demand is surging."

In the South Bay, county leaders have allocated $4.5 million to Second Harvest Food Bank to help 133,000 people who can't afford food find groceries free of charge.

Otto Lee, president of the Board of Supervisors, said the concerted effort by the core counties is critical.

"The pain that's being suffered by everybody is a regional problem. Everybody's suffering," Lee said. "So that's why it's so important that all of our different jurisdictions are working together to make sure that our residents are being fed. And not being victims of these political games."

What we know:

Officials say EBT cards will work Nov. 1, though the money usually added to each card could be delayed.

CalFresh recipients concerned about their benefits should check with their local county officials for guidance.