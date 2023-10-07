Bay Area celebrity chef Michael Chiarello dies at 61

Prominent Bay Area celebrity chef and restaurateur, Michael Chiarello has died.

The 61-year-old chef died Friday night at Queen of the Valley Hospital in Napa. His company says Chiarello had been hospitalized for the last week following an acute allergic reaction that led to anaphylactic shock.

Chiarello was the host of cooking shows on PBS and the Food Network and operated several restaurants in San Francisco and the Napa Valley.

Chiarello faced legal troubles, including accusations of sexual harassment in 2016. He denied the claims and settled out of court.

