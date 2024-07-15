This Bay Area city is named the least stressed in America

When it comes to lifestyle and stress, experts say many factors weigh in, including where you live. With that in mind, those seeking a low-stress, low-anxiety way of living may want to consider Fremont, which was recently named the "least stressed city in America."

The East Bay city scored well in financial metrics in the survey by personal-finance website WalletHub, which ranked Fremont with the highest median credit score among the 182 cities evaluated.

When it came to the poverty rate, Fremont was near the bottom of the survey.

The Alameda County city also scored as having the lowest divorce rate.

WalletHub's analysis focused on four areas of stress: work, finances, family, and health and safety.

Each of the areas was broken down into sub-metrics. They included average weekly work hours and traffic congestion for work stress; median credit score and poverty rate for financial stress; child care cost and separation and divorce rate for family stress; and crime rate under health and safety stress.

Fremont scored 18th in the work stress ranking.

When it came to health and safety, the city had the best overall score, with the least amount of stress compared to the other 181 cities analyzed.

"Cities with high crime rates, weak economies, less effective public health and congested transportation systems naturally lead to elevated stress levels for residents," noted the survey's analyst Cassandra Happe.

Other Bay Area cities that ranked in the "most stressed" survey were:

96. Oakland

134. Santa Rosa

140. San Francisco

169. San Jose

Cleveland, Ohio was ranked overall, the most stressed city in the U.S.

Fremont’s ranking as the least stressed may not be a surprise, as the city has taken the title as the happiest city in America, in previous surveys by WalletHub.

It was also recently named the best city to raise a family in the U.S.