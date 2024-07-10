article

We get it. The Bay Area is expensive. But one consumer website drives the point home with a new list that shows the Bay Area dominates when it comes to the 50 wealthiest suburbs in the country.

GoBankingRates.com, a personal finance and consumer banking information website, compiled their report that suggests migration patterns of the rich have shifted to living in quiet suburbs. Overall, 16 California suburbs made the list.

Their research also provided these key nuggets of information:

Of the five most expensive California suburbs, four of them are in the Bay Area. They are Los Altos, Orinda, Saratoga and Menlo Park.

The average household income in the wealthiest U.S. suburb is $568,942. (The number one suburb on this list was not in California. It's Scarsdale, New York)

While California dominates this list, the East Coast actually has wealthier suburbs than the West Coast with 23 suburbs on the list compared to 19 in the west.

The average household income for the Bay Area cities ranges from $400,817 in Los Altos on the high end, to $259,468 in Moraga on the low end.

Without further ado, here are the Bay Area cities that made the list:

1) Los Altos (Santa Clara County)

2) Orinda (Contra Costa County)

3) Saratoga (Santa Clara County)

4) Menlo Park (San Mateo County)

5) Lafayette (Contra Costa County)

6) Los Gatos (Santa Clara County)

7) Mill Valley (Marin County)

8) Palo Alto (Santa Clara County)

9) San Carlos (San Mateo County)

10) Cupertino (Santa Clara County)

11) Danville (Contra Costa County)

12) Moraga (Contra Costa County)