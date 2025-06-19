This Bay Area city just got a new Chick-fil-A, as the fast-food chain expands in the region

article

The Brief The Bay Area has a new Chick-fil-A. The new restaurant on the Peninsula is a first for the city of Millbrae. The fast-food chain is expanding its presence in the Bay Area.



Chick-fil-A is again expanding its presence in the Bay Area, opening its first location in the Peninsula city of Millbrae.

The new Chick-fil-A Millbrae Station is located on North Rollins Road, near the Millbrae BART and Caltrain stations. It held its grand opening on Wednesday.

What we know:

About 90 new jobs are being created with the arrival of the restaurant.

Owner-operator Caitlin Martin is a Northern California native from the Sacramento area and began working for Chick-fil-A while attending college at Sacramento State University.

She remained with the company, and in 2020, moved to the Bay Area to help open a Chick-fil-A in Redwood City.

Community engagement

The fast-food chain said Martin is participating in the company’s Chick-fil-A Shared Table program, which donates surplus food to local nonprofits like food pantries and senior centers in an effort to reduce hunger and waste.

As part of her commitment to the community, Martin marked the opening of the new restaurant with a $25,000 donation from Chick-fil-A, Inc. to Second Harvest of Silicon Valley, the company said.

Wednesday's opening had a special bovine-themed promotion offering customers who dressed up channeling Chick-fil-A's cow mascot — wearing anything from a cow spot accessory a full cow costume suit — to receive a free entrée or kid’s meal.

The new Chick-fil-A Millbrae Station marked its grand opening with a cow-themed promotion. (Chick-fil-A)

Local perspective:

The Atlanta-based chain, with a cult-like following, is growing in the Bay Area with almost 30 locations.

A new Chick-fil-A opened at 106 N. Rollins Road in Millbrae, Calif. on Wednesday, June 18, 2025. (Chick-fil-A)

The new Millbrae restaurant comes less than a month after another new Chick-fil-A opened in Morgan Hill.