Bay Area could see record-breaking temps as stretch of hot weather continues

October is bringing the heat to the Bay Area once more.

Temperatures began to rise on Tuesday and continued into Wednesday, where some cities could see temperatures in the high 80s and 90s.

Meteorologists, however, forecast Thursday to be the peak of this heat stretch, possibly resulting in record-breaking temperatures.

With temperatures on the rise, the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Wednesday and Thursday.

Stream KTVU on your TV by downloading Fox Local on your Roku, Amazon Fire, AndroidTV or AppleTV device for free. More details here.

While Bay Area beaches may appear more inviting due to the warm and fog-free conditions, a high surf advisory remains in place. An incoming swell heightens the risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents, according to the National Weather Service.

On Wednesday, waves could reach heights of 6 to 8 feet, and by Thursday, they may surge to 15 to 20 feet.

Temperatures are expected to cool down starting on Friday, with the possibility of rain showers for the North Bay on Sunday.