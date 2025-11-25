Bay Area Dense Fog Advisory: What to know

The Brief A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for nearly the entire Bay Area and extends into the Central Valley, causing near-zero visibility in some spots. A Freeze Warning is active for Mendocino, Lake, Butte, Nevada, Sutter, and Yuba counties. Looking ahead, the Thanksgiving holiday is expected to be windy and dry.



A deep fog deck Tuesday morning prompted a Dense Fog Advisory for nearly the entire Bay Area, with some locations experiencing zero visibility.

What we know:

The advisory also covers the Central Valley, including the region from the Sacramento Valley down to Fresno and Bakersfield.

Additionally, a Freeze Warning is in effect for Mendocino, Lake, Butte, Nevada, Sutter, and Yuba counties.

A Beach Hazard Alert is in effect for the area north of the Bay Area but is expected to expire by 10 a.m. Tuesday.

What you can do:

If you are traveling through the Central Valley this morning, give yourself extra time for travel and remember to keep your headlights on low beams.

What's next:

According to the National Weather Service Bay Area, foggy conditions are expected to gradually improve through late Tuesday morning, giving way to mostly sunny skies this afternoon.

The Thanksgiving forecast calls for hazy but sunny conditions with an outside high temperature of 69 degrees.

The extended forecast suggests it will turn windy over the weekend, with no chances of rain in sight.