Bay Area Falcons set to host Ultimate Frisbee playoffs in Oakland

The Bay Area Falcons, a women’s semi-professional ultimate Frisbee team, are gearing up to host the Western Ultimate League (WUL) championship weekend at Fremont High School in Oakland on June 7 and 8.

Founded shortly after the pandemic, the Falcons have quickly become a force in the growing sport of ultimate Frisbee. This year marks their third consecutive playoff appearance, and team owner Manisha Daryani hopes that playing on home turf will finally give the Falcons the edge they need to take the title.

"We have not yet found the mountaintop," Daryani said. "But we are hosting this year, and with a great fan base and people excited to come watch us play and support the Falcons, we're going to find that finish line."

Daryani, who has been involved in ultimate Frisbee since 2003, brings decades of experience as a player, coach, and leader in the sport—including representing and coaching Team USA. For her, launching the Falcons wasn’t just about building a team. It was about spotlighting the athleticism and dedication of women in a sport she loves.

"This is about celebrating Oakland, the Bay Area, women’s sports—and a super-fun sport that is both fun to play and to watch," she said.

The WUL includes seven teams from across the western United States: Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, San Diego, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. Each team played six games during the season, with the top four earning spots in the playoffs.

The Falcons’ playoff weekend kicks off Saturday with two semifinal matches. The Falcons will take the field at 7 p.m. following the 4 p.m. semifinal. Sunday will feature the third-place match and the championship final at 3 p.m.

A full 30-player roster represents the Falcons, with 22 women suiting up for each game. The team ranges in age from 22 to 38, including several mothers. "We have people who have two kids, and they’ve found a way to stay in shape and give back to this community," Daryani said.

The Falcons hold practices in the months leading up to the season, beginning with tryouts in November and regular practices starting in early spring.

More than just a sporting event, the championship weekend is designed as a celebration of community and women's athletics. Fans can expect food trucks, local vendors, and even an adoption mobile courtesy of the animal nonprofit Joybound on Sunday.

"This is the biggest deal for us," Daryani said. "I want to showcase this incredible sport and celebrate the city of Oakland. We’ve partnered with groups like Oakland Roots, Soul, and The Town Ballers because we want to be part of the larger sports conversation in Oakland."

Tickets are available here. Single-day passes are $40, and weekend passes are $60, covering all four games.

For more information on the team, visit their website.

"This sport surprises people," Daryani said. "Everyone who comes to a game for the first time walks away saying, ‘That was so much fun.’ It’s fast-paced, high energy, and easy to follow—and we can’t wait to show Oakland what it’s all about."