Bay Area gears up for another round of wet weather

The North Bay took the Bay Area's biggest punch Monday as the rain and wind continued to pound the region.

Round two of the Bay Area's storm series is on its way out, but round three arrives on Tuesday.

Even at 1:30 p.m. Monday, wet snow lightly dusted the summit of Mount Saint Helena. A series of storm cells moved through the Bay Area into the afternoon, resulting in short, but intense downpours for some areas.

Pacific Gas & Electric's temporary staging point was mostly empty as crews dealt with numerous, mostly smaller outages.

"The hardest hit area in the Bay Area has been the North Bay where we have 4, 000 customers out. So, that's about half of the outages in all the Bay Area," said PG&E spokesperson Megan McFarland.

Quite a bit of the snow that fell mountains in Napa County at the end of last week, still remains. More is expected down to about 2,500 feet.

Highway 29 between Calistoga and Lake County was finally reopened after being closed for some time due to icy road conditions and downed trees and power lines.

A series of three storms smacked the Bay Area. The first was last week, the second storm arrived Monday Morning and will last through the day. The third storm system arrives Tuesday morning.

"So we're looking at this as a series of three storms. The fist storm was last week, the second storm started this morning and is lasting through today and then we see another storm hitting our service area starting Tuesday morning and lasting into Wednesday," said McFarland.

One benefit of the continuing rain is that many agricultural ponds, especially on vineyards, have gotten a good recharge. That will help them during the dry days of summer.

California's six mega reservoirs are now 60 percent full. Historically they are about 87 percent full at the end of February. But, given the three-year drought, it's a fantastic improvement compared to this date last year.