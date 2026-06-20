Bay Area German soccer fans erupt in celebration over World Cup win

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The Brief A standing-room-only crowd packed Speisekammer in Alameda to watch Germany secure a thrilling World Cup victory over the Ivory Coast. Bay Area residents with German roots erupted in celebration as a late second goal sealed the dramatic win. The 26-year-old German restaurant became a hotbed of international sports passion as fans cheered arm-to-arm.



Local soccer fans packed a tavern in Alameda on Saturday to watch Germany secure a thrilling victory in the World Cup, bringing a wave of international sports passion straight to the San Francisco Bay Area.

World Cup watch party packs East Bay tavern

A standing-room-only crowd crammed into Speisekammer, a traditional German restaurant and bar that has been a staple in Alameda for 26 years.

The watch party erupted into a rowdy celebration as Germany netted its second goal to secure a win against the Ivory Coast.

"What better way to watch Germany play soccer than at a German restaurant," said Anthony Fuller, owner of Speisekammer. "We are one of the only ones in this area."

Local fans celebrate emotional victory

For many local attendees, the high-stakes match was deeply personal.

"It’s stunning, just the atmosphere here is the best we could ever imagine," said Philip, a San Francisco resident who watched the game alongside his father, a German native. "He was the one who brought me into fútbol. It was a teary moment. Watching the World Cup when I was 9 years old in 2010... and now."

With the decisive win in the books, local supporters are already looking ahead to a potential championship run.

Germany last took home the World Cup title in 2014 following a tight 1-0 overtime victory against Argentina.

"We get to celebrate arm to arm," said Josh, an Oakland resident whose mother is from Germany. "Cheering and screaming. It's just pure fútbol passion."