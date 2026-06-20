Bay Area German soccer fans erupt in celebration over World Cup win
ALAMEDA, Calif. - Local soccer fans packed a tavern in Alameda on Saturday to watch Germany secure a thrilling victory in the World Cup, bringing a wave of international sports passion straight to the San Francisco Bay Area.
World Cup watch party packs East Bay tavern
A standing-room-only crowd crammed into Speisekammer, a traditional German restaurant and bar that has been a staple in Alameda for 26 years.
The watch party erupted into a rowdy celebration as Germany netted its second goal to secure a win against the Ivory Coast.
"What better way to watch Germany play soccer than at a German restaurant," said Anthony Fuller, owner of Speisekammer. "We are one of the only ones in this area."
Local fans celebrate emotional victory
For many local attendees, the high-stakes match was deeply personal.
"It’s stunning, just the atmosphere here is the best we could ever imagine," said Philip, a San Francisco resident who watched the game alongside his father, a German native. "He was the one who brought me into fútbol. It was a teary moment. Watching the World Cup when I was 9 years old in 2010... and now."
With the decisive win in the books, local supporters are already looking ahead to a potential championship run.
Germany last took home the World Cup title in 2014 following a tight 1-0 overtime victory against Argentina.
"We get to celebrate arm to arm," said Josh, an Oakland resident whose mother is from Germany. "Cheering and screaming. It's just pure fútbol passion."
The Source: Interviews with soccer fans at Speisekammer in Alameda