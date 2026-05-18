Bay Area high winds: Falling trees kill man and crash into homes

A weekend of intense, powerful winds across the Bay Area turned dangerous for homeowners and proved fatal for a resident in Santa Rosa.

In Santa Rosa, first responders reported that a man died in the 800 block of Howard Street and a 23-year-old woman was injured in the 300 block of Steele Lane after they were struck by a falling tree on Sunday, according to the city.

Meanwhile, in the East Bay, high winds knocked down large trees throughout the region, including in Livermore, where officials reported at least two separate incidents of trees crashing into homes.

In addition to property damage, the weekend wind served as fuel for severe fire hazards.

Multiple fires sparked across the Bay Area over the weekend, particularly impacting parts of the East Bay.

In response to the elevated fire danger and wind conditions, PG&E is preparing for planned power shutoffs to mitigate the risk of further blazes.

Residents are urged to prepare for another day of intense wind. Fire officials are warning homeowners to continue maintaining and creating defensible spaces around their properties.