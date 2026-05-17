Brush fire off Altamont Pass burns several acres

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The Brief The fire was first reported to be burning in about 5 acres just before 12:10 p.m. near Altamont Pass Road. The fire was spurred by moderate winds in the area and grew to about 80 acres by about 1 p.m. Forward progress of the fire was stopped by about 1:30 p.m., and Cal Fire reported that firefighters had achieved 30% containment of the blaze.



A brush fire broke out off the Altamont Pass on Sunday afternoon, though firefighters were beginning to get ahold of the blaze.

What we know:

The fire was first reported to be burning in about 5 acres just before 12:10 p.m. near Altamont Pass Road, northeast of Livermore, according to Cal Fire.

The fire was spurred by moderate winds in the area and grew to about 80 acres by about 1 p.m.

Forward progress of the fire was stopped by about 1:30 p.m., and Cal Fire reported that firefighters had achieved 30% containment of the blaze.

What's next:

The fire department advised the public to avoid the area and continue to exercise caution as firefighters worked to completely douse the brusher.