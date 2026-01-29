Students in San Jose protest ICE, walk out of school

The Brief Hundreds of San Jose high school students walked out of class on Thursday, staging a demonstration in opposition to federal immigration policy. Students from Santa Teresa High School and Oak Grove High School gathered and marched along Snell Avenue. Students said the walkout was organized in response to Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity in the Bay Area and to two shootings involving federal agents in Minnesota.



Students from Santa Teresa High School and Oak Grove High School gathered and marched along Snell Avenue in south San Jose, a day after hundreds of students in San Leandro did the same thing the day before.

A small group of Santa Teresa students remained outside their campus, chanting slogans including "down with ICE."

A larger group of students from both schools converged about a half mile away at the intersection of Snell Avenue and Blossom Hill Road.

"We are doing this to show a shared interest, a shared passion for keeping ICE out of our schools and our community," said Santa Teresa High School senior Elise Beal. She added that organizers hoped the walkout would help prevent immigration deportations at the local, state and federal levels.

Santa Teresa High School Principal Truc Chau said school administrators focused on ensuring student safety during the walkout.

"The best thing we can do is that they are exiting the campus safely and they’re obeying all traffic laws," Chau said.

Chau said the administration supports students’ rights to free speech and expression, but parents were notified that students who left class would receive unexcused absences.