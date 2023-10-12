Bay Area religious leaders express security concerns amid renewed Middle East conflict

Security concerns are growing over a threat from Hamas encouraging a 'Day of Jihad' around the world.

This comes after bipartisan support from Washington in defense of Israel.

Bay Area religious leaders are working with law enforcement to beef up security out of an abundance of caution after the terror attacks in Israel.

San Jose police are deploying special operations personnel around places of worship.

"We're taking this extremely seriously," Rabbi Shimon Margolin of the Russian Speaking Jewish Community of San Francisco told KTVU.

Margolin said the congregation may be fearful, but services will go on.

"We're beefing up every security measure that we can," Margolin said.

He hired off-duty police officer to work security around the building, determined to remain vigilant.

"We don't want to live in fear anymore," Margolin said.

In Walnut Creek, Rabbi Dovber Berkowitz heads up the Chabad of Contra Costa which includes a daycare.

"All around there is heightened awareness and we're all taking this very seriously," Berkowitz told KTVU.

He's consulting with the FBI and hiring armed guards to protect the young children whose safety is his responsibility.

"Some of the parents are afraid and were thinking of maybe keeping their kids home," Berkowitz said. "We're going to be open."

The small daycare which serves 30 children is outfitted with surveillance cameras with several angles alerting to any possible intruders.

The Rabbi said the Sheriff's Department is also increasing patrols in the neighborhood.

"We're going to overcome this. We're going to win this," Berkowitz said. "And we're not going to let them get the victory of terrorizing us."

Friday night, Jewish faithful in the city and all over the world will light candles, as they do each Friday at Sundown ahead of Sabbath.

"We're going to fight darkness with light," Margolin said.

This time, with new meaning, in honor of the lives lost in the terror attack.

KTVU reached out to multiple law enforcement agencies but did not hear back in time for this report.

The Homeland Security Advisor for the state said Thursday, there was no credible threat involving California.