Bay Area residents send messages to the Royal Family, remembering Queen Elizabeth as a role model

The British flag was at half staff, flying outside the British Consul General's residence near San Francisco's Presidio Friday. Consular staff who've lost their Queen say it has meant a lot to have the outpouring of condolences in the Bay Area.

"I have been deeply touched by all of the warm wishes, and I know that the royal family when they receive those will be happy to receive those, will be very comforted," said Deputy Consul General Tammy Sandhu.

A framed photo of Queen Elizabeth II, a vase of flowers, and a book for messages were placed on a small desk next to the main entrance. Diplomats have been arriving to write messages for the royal family.

At the British consulate offices in downtown San Francisco, staff have set up a table with the Queen's photo and another condolence book for members of the public to write their messages.

"We are accepting flowers, we are accepting mementos," said Sandhu, "That will be open again Monday from 10 until 3 for anybody who wants to come and pay their respects."

"We've had a statement from the Governor that we're grateful for, and San Francisco Mayor London Breed sent us her condolences and opened a condolence book at City Hall, so we really appreciate those condolences," said Sandhu.

Flags outside San Francisco City Hall also were lowered in mourning for the Queen.

Inside on the fourth floor, diplomats and the public had a chance to leave messages in another book and share what Queen Elizabeth meant to them.

The Consul General of Indonesia Prasetyo Hadi, said the Queen was an inspiring leader.

"I think she was a true woman, leader, as well as a grandmother and mother of royal family," said Hadi.

For many women, such as Assistant San Francisco Sheriff Tanzanika Hall, the Queen showed the world for 70 years how a powerful woman could lead a country with dignity and strength.

"I just said thank you for being a trailblazer for women and thats important especially in law enforcement, to have more voices in law enforcement, and her being the queen. She had a very big voice," said Carter.

"Her wit, her charm, her wisdom, her intelligence, her interest in the world outside the UK," said Sandhu, "One of the things that we feel particularly as diplomats is that really she was our greatest diplomat. She was a real inspiring role model for us all."

For anyone who can't make it to the British Consulate, there is a website where people can leave messages on a virtual condolence book. Sandhu says that website is www.royal.uk, and it will remain up until the queen's funeral.

