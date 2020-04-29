Bay Area shelter-in-place order extended through May 31, some rules relaxed

Shelter-in-place orders for most of the Bay Area have been extended through the end of May, but health officers in several counties are easing some parts of the order in the next couple of weeks.

The new order takes effect on May 4 and covers the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, and Santa Clara as well as the City of Berkeley, which has its own public health jurisdiction. Officials said the stay-at-home order expires on May 31, but that date could change.

The extended health order is designed to maintain progress on mitigating the spread of COVID-19 while also loosening some restrictions for lower-risk activities.

All construction projects, certain businesses that operate primarily outdoors, and some outdoor activities will be allowed to resume, but with specific conditions, according to a joint press release that outlined the new guidelines.

Construction projects can begin, so long as the project complies with safety protocols. All real estate transactions can also resume, but with continued restrictions on open houses and limitations on in-person viewings.

Residents who are allowed to return to work, can access childcare programs that are operating, public health officials said.