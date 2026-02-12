Bay Area animal shelter offers $14 'fur-ever' Valentine adoption event

article

The Brief A Bay Area animal shelter is offering a Valentine's Day special to help get its longer-stay dogs adopted. The special includes a $14 adoption fee and a bundle of gifts. Most of the adoptable pups are 1 to 2 years old.



With Valentine’s Day coming up, Bay Area residents are being offered a chance to bring home a fur-ever love for just $14.

The Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA (PHS/SPCA) is holding a Valentine’s adoption special in an effort to find homes for dogs that have been at the shelter or a part of its foster care program for more than four months.

What we know:

Among the more than 30 dogs that are available for adoption, 16 fall under that group.

Most of the dogs are 1 to 2 years old, according to PHS/SPCA Communications Manager Colleen Crowley.

In addition to paying only $14 for the adoption fee, adoptive dog parents who take advantage of the special will receive a bundle of gifts: a $140 Pet Food Express card, a free 6-week training class series, and a gift box for their new pup.

Sasha is a spayed 2-year-old female pit bull mix. (Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA)

Major discount

Including the gift card, that's a savings of more than $400.

Regular adoption fees for adult dogs typically cost $160, according to Crowley, who added that the 6-week training series is normally $150 for the general public. It’s $100 for those who adopt through PHS/SPCA.

Big picture view:

The shelter said it has been receiving an increased number of large dogs, and the dogs have been staying for longer periods of time.

PHS/SPCA is an open-admission shelter which means it takes in every animal that comes through its doors.

The non-profit said it not only accepts many pets that might be turned away at other shelters but also accepts and cares for injured and orphaned native wildlife from San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties.

"Our work means more than 5,000 lives saved each year," according to the humane society.

The "fur-ever pal-entine" promotion is going on all month, with adoptions available 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week. The shelter noted it is closed on Monday, Feb. 16, for the Presidents Day holiday.

Octavia is a spayed female 2-year-old Rottweiler/Staffie mix. (Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA)

Junior is a neutered, 2-year-old, pit bull/boxer mix, described as energetic and loves running full. As part of the Valentine's special, the dogs can be adopted for a $14 fee, plus you get a free 6-week class series and $140 Pet Food Express gift car (Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA) Expand

Lucky is a 1-year-old neutered male, pit bull mix. He's described as an "outgoing and friendly guy that likes to say hello to people and dogs alike." (Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA)

Tammy is a spayed, 1-year-old, pit bull. Described as a fun-loving, playful and rambunctious girl. (Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA)

The Source Information for this story came from Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA news release, the non-profit's website, and KTVU's email correspondence with Colleen Crowley.



