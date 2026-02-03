'Heartbroken': Famed California bald eagles lose eggs to ravens raid

article

The Brief A pair of famous bald eagles have lost their eggs. Jackie and Shadow's two eggs were breached by ravens, Friends of Big Bear Valley said. The conservation group has been monitoring the area's eagles through nest camera technology for more than a decade.



Theirs has been a story of love, loss, and hope.

Jackie and Shadow, the famous bald eagles of Big Bear Valley in the San Bernardino National Forest, were robbed of their eggs on Friday, only days after the mother bird laid her second egg.

A raid by ravens left the couple eggless and fans and followers of the majestic birds heartbroken.

Wildlife conservation group Friends of Big Bear Valley (FOBBV) had just celebrated the arrival of Egg #2 on Monday, three days after its sibling, Egg #1 arrived.

From FOBBV's Eagle Log on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026 when the first egg arrived. (Friends of Big Bear Valley)

The non-profit, which monitors Jackie and Shadow and operates the two livestream cameras that have been fixed on the eagles' nest, last week called the eggs "two little treasures," and had been describing the protective nature of the parents-to-be and their incubation activities.

Jackie and Shadow personified

The group’s Eagle Log has been more than just a scientific record documenting one of nature’s most powerful and intelligent flying creatures.

The write-ups, with the heavy personification of the eagles' behaviors, are tender and touching, all while being informative and educational, as the conservation group has been telling a story of the two lovebirds and partners in the wild.

The backstory:

Observers are given insight into how the monogamous birds that typically have one mate for life interact. Though it should be noted, Shadow is Jackie's second mate.

FOBBV said in 2018, he showed up at the nest for the first time, with "great tenacity." He ended up engaging in a non-violent showdown with Jackie's previous mate, Mr. B, ultimately chasing him away.

"After that, Jackie accepted Shadow as her new mate," the conservation group shared on its website.

Lovebirds' activities

Earlier in the day before Egg #2 arrived, FOBBV wrote about Jackie and Shadow’s interactions.

What they're saying:

"Jackie and Shadow continued to watch over and care for their first new egg. After their morning chortles, Jackie took her first break of the day and Shadow arrived for Daddy duty just a few minutes later," the group wrote.

A short time later, the two birds were heard mating.

"Jackie may have called out to Shadow and these two lovebirds met up in a secret place for a quick mating session," the conservation group said.

After their "rendezvous," Jackie returned to her eggs.

"Shadow headed to the lake to pick up the perfect fish gift for his favorite lady. Shadow landed just inches from Jackie's beak with the fish in his talons. As she was thanking him with her softer vocals, she sweetly accepted it and happily ate every bite," FOBBV wrote.

And the non-profit continued with this note of appreciation for the window into nature that it gets to peer through. "This was such a touching moment to witness between two wild bald eagles," the FOBBV team reflected.

From FOBBV's Eagle Log on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026. (Friends of Big Bear Valley)

Early signs of danger?

On Friday, on the day the nest was robbed, the group detailed how Jackie and Shadow traded off on their incubation duties, devotedly tag-teaming on shifts to keep their "treasurers" warm.

The entry was titled "Sunrise to Sunset."

There may have been early signs of danger.

"Shadow landed on the front porch with a stick. Jackie seemed glad to see him and quietly said something sweet before getting up and taking her break," the group wrote. "Jackie's break was cut short though when Shadow yelled out some warning calls from the nest," the experts added.

'Great sadness'

Later that same day, there was a sad update in another entry. That one was titled "Heartbroken…"

The team wrote, "It is with great sadness to report that both of Jackie & Shadow’s eggs were breached by ravens earlier today."

The experts said that shortly before noon, for unknown reasons, the birds left their nest unattended.

"Shadow left the nest, Jackie did not come in, and Shadow did not return for a few hours," FOBBV wrote. "We will never know why, but we are sure they had their reasons as they have been incubating the eggs faithfully."

Cracked egg

FOBBV said that while the birds were away, its team observed that one of the eggs appeared to have a crack.

The experts were able to confirm the observation by zooming in with its camera.

"It is possible Jackie and Shadow sensed something was wrong with the egg. They could have also been protecting their territory as many other bald eagles have been seen in the valley recently," the group said.

In an email correspondence with KTVU, FOBBV spokesperson Jenny Voisard said, "We do not know if one or both of those were contributing factors to their absence."

It was later in the afternoon that the unattended eggs were breached.

"Ravens came while they were out and consumed the contents of both the eggs," Voisard explained.

The predatory birds have been known to use their beaks to pierce a hole or crack eggshells in nests to consume their contents.

Continued to sit on eggs

When Jackie finally returned to her nest, she continued to incubate one of the broken eggs, a mother’s instinct still intact.

"Less than ten minutes after the heartbreaking loss of Jackie and Shadow's two precious eggs," FOBBV wrote, "Jackie returned to the nest to incubate… and that's where she remained through the night."

The next morning, finally ready to take a break, she called out to Shadow.

"When he arrived, he looked around as if something was not quite right," the experts wrote, and added, "He rearranged some fluff and laid down."

Mating activity continued

Despite their loss, the couple diligently carried out their duty and dedication to continue their species.

"When he heard Jackie's chortles again. He instantly flew off to meet her. Their mating vocals were heard, followed by a somewhat long and spirited conversation," the experts shared.

And perhaps in an acknowledgment of their loss, after Shadow returned to the nest, the birds' observers said, "He moved a piece of one of the eggshells to the side of the bowl and partially covered it over with nesting material."

Protecting their nest

Friends of Big Bear Valley said that the eagle couple worked together to remain highly protective of their nest.

"The ravens were vocal again throughout the day but Jackie and Shadow were vigilant to protect the nest," the experts explained, adding, "Even though there are no longer any physical eggs to incubate or to roll, they both spent time laying in the nest, since their hormones are still triggering them to do so."

On Monday, the group told KTVU, Jackie and Shadow have slowly begun withdrawing from their incubation duties.

Dig deeper:

There is hope that the nesting season is not all lost.

In 2021, Jackie proved her ability to lay replacement eggs after a similar situation in which ravens destroyed her eggs.

"It may be early enough in the season for Jackie to lay a replacement clutch. It takes about a month for the hormones in her body to reset," Voisard explained. She added that there’s no guarantee, but they are hopeful.

Jackie and Shadow 'feel emotions'

For more than a decade, the conservation group has been using nest cam technology to monitor eagles in the area. The group's experts said Jackie and Shadow have indicated they’ll be okay, as they’ve been heard vocalizing with one another.

The dedicated eagle observers went on to say that the pair had also exhibited signs they'd been affected by their loss.

"They may need a little time away from the nest to process. We know that through our observations that Jackie and Shadow feel emotions," the group said. "Our hearts are with Jackie and Shadow and our eagle community."

On Tuesday, the birds were seen peaceful, relaxed, and together, moving about the area from one favorite perch tree to another.

"We are hoping for some nest visits soon, but for now they are together and in the place they are meant to be," the eagles' devoted friends, FOBBV, wrote, adding, "We love you Jackie and Shadow. Take the time you need. We will all be here waiting…"