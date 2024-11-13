Bay Area surge in whooping cough; some counties see largest numbers in decade

The Brief Whooping cough, or pertussis, is on the rise. It's a bacterial infection known for severe coughing fits. Nationally, vaccination rates for pertussis have declined and exemption rates are at an all-time high.



Bay Area doctors are warning about a surge in whooping cough cases, with some counties experiencing their highest numbers in a decade.

Whooping cough, or pertussis, is a bacterial infection known for severe coughing fits, which can lead to vomiting or even cracked ribs. Often called the "hundred-day cough," coughing symptoms can last as long as three months.

For babies and very young children, the illness can be life-threatening as coughing fits can restrict breathing. Most children are vaccinated around two months old, but this fall, doctors report a spike in cases among older kids and teens, including some who are vaccinated.

In Contra Costa County, there have been 115 cases this year, compared to 16 last year.

Santa Clara County has reported 55 cases, up from eight last year, and Marin County has seen 336 cases as of September, a significant rise from 17 cases last year.

Santa Clara County had a previous whooping cough outbreak in 2019 with 172 cases.

San Diego County has the most cases reported in the state, with 470 through Sept. 30.

The last time Contra Costa County had more than 100 cases of pertussis was in 2014.

"This is part of a statewide and nationwide trend," said Dr. Sharon Mowat, a Kaiser pediatrician. "We’re seeing an uptick, mostly in teenagers." She noted symptoms can resemble a runny nose and persistent cough, making it hard to detect. "It is difficult to know the difference between your regular old viral cough and whooping cough."

Alameda County has recorded 84 pertussis cases this year, with numbers doubling in October alone. Of these, 74 percent were in kids between 14-18 years old. The county has sent exposure notifications to families at several Alameda County middle and high schools, warning them of potential exposure in classrooms.

Nationally, whooping cough is at its highest level in a decade for this time of year, U.S. health officials reported in October.

The increase is not unexpected — whooping cough peaks every three to five years, health experts said. And the numbers indicate a return to levels before the coronavirus pandemic, when whooping cough and other contagious illnesses plummeted.

Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that kindergarten vaccination rates dipped last year and vaccine exemptions are at an all-time high.

Whooping cough used to be very common until a vaccine was introduced in the 1950s, which is now part of routine childhood vaccinations. It is in a shot along with tetanus and diphtheria vaccines. The combo shot is recommended for adults every 10 years.

The main difference is the persistence and duration of a cough with pertussis and the fact that it is a bacterial infection and should be treated with antibiotics to prevent developing bronchitis or pneumonia.

Doctors stress the importance of infants getting vaccinated when they're eligible, at two months old.

Vaccine protection wanes over time, so older kids and adults should stay updated on their pertussis booster, which is usually grouped with other vaccines for tetanus and diptheria.

Pertussis is so contagious that if one person in a family tests positive, the entire household is typically prescribed antibiotics to prevent further spread.