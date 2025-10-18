The Brief Twin DJs Carlos and Beto Concha, known as OtebNSolrac, are wrapping up their "Perreo Eléctrico" West Coast tour. OtebNSolrac have built a name blending Latin rhythms with modern electronic dance music. The twins have opened for Steve Aoki, Hugel, Cornetto, among others, and their own shows regularly sell out.



During Hispanic Heritage Month — in a time when immigration policies have many communities feeling uncertain — twin DJs Carlos and Beto Concha, known as OtebNSolrac, are shining through with pride, perseverance, and sound.

The San Leandro-born brothers of Peruvian heritage started out in their high school jazz band.

When budget cuts threatened their music program back in 2015, they reached out to Carlos Santana for help — and he answered.

Santana’s donation not only saved their program but also gave them a chance to perform with him and drummer Cindy Blackman, an experience that changed their lives.

From those early days to now spinning for thousands across the Bay Area and beyond, OtebNSolrac have built a name blending Latin rhythms with modern electronic dance music. They’ve opened for Steve Aoki, Hugel, Cornetto, among others, and their own shows regularly sell out.

During the pandemic, the twins worked construction with their dad by day and DJed on Twitch by night, proving their dedication runs deep.

Now wrapping up their "Perreo Eléctrico" West Coast tour, they’re focused on releasing new music that continues to blend their Latin roots with global house sounds.

In a time when immigration debates and cultural tensions dominate headlines, OtebNSolrac’s rise is a reminder of the resilience and richness of Hispanic culture in America.

Through music, they’re not just redefining genres — they’re amplifying a message of unity, pride, and power.

"This month isn’t just about celebrating heritage," Carlos Concha said. "It’s about standing tall in who we are — and reminding the world that our rhythm, our roots, and our stories matter."