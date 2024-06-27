Bay Area councilmember abruptly resigns, says he cannot afford cost of living

A Newark city councilmember has abruptly resigned, citing the high cost of living in the Bay Area.

Mike Bucci, 47, of Newark put out a statement on social media saying he's just the latest in a long line of people who have been priced out of the city.

Bucci said that despite putting $60K down for a house and having a 785 credit score, he cannot get a home any cheaper than $7,500 a month.

"What am I gonna do? Take out a mortgage and not pay it off till I'm 77? That's not a real option," the 47-year-old said.

Bucci said he would put his entire salary as a councilmember towards the home, but it still wasn't enough.

He called the decision difficult but that it was an honor and privilege to serve on Newark's city council, thanking residents for their trust.

Bucci's resignation became effective late Thursday.