Beloved school volunteer, struck and injured by alleged carjacker in Berkeley, to be honored

A 78-year-old Berkeley man, who was recently struck by a car on his way to the school where he's been a longtime volunteer, is expected to receive a thunderous reception when he returns to the school to be honored this week.

To the students at Emerson Elementary and their families, Robert Clear is simply and affectionately known as Mr. Bob.

The backstory:

On Sept. 16, he was on his bicycle on his way to the school in Berkeley's residential Claremont neighborhood, when a driver in a BMW jumped the sidewalk and struck Clear, sending him to the hospital with serious injuries.

Clear was one of three people who police say were intentionally struck that morning by 26-year-old suspect Ivan Salvador Ochoa Munguia. The driver was arrested on charges including felony assault, attempted carjacking, and DUI causing injury.

Word of the tragic incident sent ripples through the community as the Emerson school family sought ways to express its support for Clear who, for decades, volunteered to keep kids safe during school drop-off, directing morning traffic in the area.

Deep school roots

Beyond his role as volunteer, Clear has a deep-rooted history at the school, as he was once an Emerson student there himself in the 1950s. When he became a parent, he and his wife, Barbara Judd, would send their children there as well.

As an Emerson parent, he noticed how backed-up traffic would get, so he took it upon himself to direct cars and help open doors to get kids safely out and onto campus during morning drop-off.

And even after his own children moved on from Emerson, Clear remained volunteering at the school as he saw a continued need for his presence.

His recent absence due to last month's accident has been felt at the school.

Demonstrating their appreciation

The Emerson PTA has been coordinating efforts to demonstrate the school's gratitude to Clear, collecting get-well cards and sending him well wishes.

"As a community we have been looking for ways to show him our appreciation during this difficult time," the PTA said.

As part of that effort, the association also nominated Clear for a grassroots initiative in Berkeley known as the Chris Kindness Award.

Dig deeper:

The program, created by UC Berkeley Haas School of Business professor Alan Ross, strives to promote acts of kindness in his city.

The initiative, now in its third year, asks community members to nominate a person who has demonstrated kindness. The community then votes on the nominees, who have to live, work, or attend school in Berkeley.

A winner is selected every month and awarded $1,000 with that money being personally funded by Ross.

Clear won the contest in October and has been named the recipient of this month’s Chris Kindness Award.

In nominating Clear, PTA President Rachel Terp wrote about how embedded in the community Clear has been.

Terp also shared about the touching act by Mr. Bob's daughter, Emily, who has stood in for her father as a volunteer while he’s been recovering from the accident.

'Hero's welcome'

On Wednesday, Mr. Bob is set to return to the school, where he’s expected to receive a "hero’s welcome," Ross said, as the longtime Emerson fixture will be presented with his kindness award.

"The entire school will turn out," Ross told KTVU in an email. "The Mayor of Berkeley will also be on hand to give Mr. Bob a proclamation from the city," he added.

The PTA expressed what an asset Clear has been, saying he’s long held a special and important place in Emerson's social fabric.

"We have benefited from Mr. Bob’s daily acts of kindness as a community and we want to say THANK YOU for his years of service," the PTA said, enthusiastically adding, "We await your return Mr. Bob!"

