Berkeley police find an allegedly armed person hiding in crawlspace following search

Berkeley police found an allegedly armed suspect hiding in a crawlspace following a search that began late Tuesday afternoon.

Officers said around 4 p.m. that they believed the armed person was in the area of Channing Way and Curtis Street. By 6 p.m., police tweeted that officers found the person hiding in a crawlspace at the 1100 block of Channing Way.

SkyFox flew above the scene and captured images of officers in what appears to be tactical gear.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.