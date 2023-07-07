Berkeley suspect who allegedly set man on fire faces attempted murder and other charges

A 24-year-old Berkeley man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly setting a man on fire in an unprovoked attack last month.

A little before 8 p.m. on June 28, Bradley Marcrum allegedly approached the 68-year-old man who was sitting on a bench on Bonar Street near University Avenue, doused him with gasoline, lit him on fire and fled, according to Berkeley Police Department officials.

Several people saw the attack and one person was able to put out the flames with water, while another stopped to provide aid, actions which likely saved his life, police said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with extensive burns and is currently listed in stable condition, said Berkeley Police spokesperson Officer Jessica Perry.

Detectives identified Marcrum as a suspect based on several witness statements and security camera footage, police said.

He was arrested in Pleasanton by BART police, who also took him into custody on suspicion of robbery, according to jail records.

Marcrum, who doesn't know the victim, was charged with attempted murder, elder abuse and mayhem, according to Berkeley police.

He is being held without bail at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin.