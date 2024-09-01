Berkeley vigil held for Israeli-American hostage killed in Gaza

A vigil was held in Berkeley on Sunday night to honor Hersh Goldberg-Polin, a Bay-Area-born, Israeli American who was killed in Gaza.

Goldberg-Polin's family confirmed his body had been found in Gaza on Saturday, along with the bodies of five other hostages. The discovery ended a nearly year-long fight for his release.

"Everyday, we felt like it was going to be the day he was coming home," said Goldberg-Polin family friend, Aaron Katler, after arriving at the vigil at Beth Israel in Central Berkeley, the same synagogue the family once attended.

Sadly, everyone was wrong.

Goldberg-Polin was taken hostage by Hamas in October 2023. He lost part of his left arm to a grenade in the attack.

"He was a very sweet kid. He was just sweet, peace-loving, funny, self-deprecating," said Katler. "He’s the kind of guy who would walk into a room and wouldn’t talk to anybody and minutes later everybody would be crowded around him."

"As an IDF veteran, who is potentially going back in two months, there are probably no words I can say right now for the anger and sadness that I have," said Avi Rosenblum, who also attended the vigil.

The Israeli army identified the other hostages killed as Ori Danino, 25; Eden Yerushalmi, 24; Almog Sarusi, 27; Alexander Lobanov, 33; and Carmel Gat, 40.

The bodies were autopsied by the Israeli Health Ministry, which determined that they were shot at close range, and they died on Thursday or Friday.

Their bodies were found inside a tunnel in Rafah, less than a mile from where another hostage was found alive last week.

Golber-Polin's parents, Jon Polin and Rachel Goldberg-Polin, advocated for the release of all hostages, taking nearly every opportunity they could find to keep the spotlight on their son's kidnapping.

Both parents spoke at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago in August, pleading for their son's freedom. They called the Hamas hostage situation a "humanitarian issue" rather than a political issue.

A picture of killed Israeli hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin is placed above candles during a vigil accompanied by prayers held for his memory in Jerusalem on September 1, 2024, after Israel announced its troops had found six dead hostages in a Gaza tunn Expand

Three of the six hostages found dead — including Goldberg-Polin — were reportedly scheduled to be released in the first phase of a cease-fire proposal discussed in July. This fueled fury and frustration among the protesters.

"Nothing is worse than knowing that they could have been saved," said Dana Loutaly. "Sometimes it takes something so awful to shake people up and get them out into the streets."

News of the hostages' deaths in Gaza sparked strong reaction in Israel. Israelis took to the streets on Sunday night, grieving and angry over the deaths.

The crowds could be heard chanting "Now! Now!" as they demanded Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reach a cease-fire with Hamas.

Thousands of people, some of them weeping, also gathered Sunday night outside Netanyahu’s office in Jerusalem. In Tel Aviv, hostages’ relatives marched with coffins to symbolize the toll.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Israeli police officers face protesters during an anti-government rally calling for the release of Israelis held hostage by Palestinian militants in Gaza since October, on a highway in Tel Aviv on September 1, 2024. Families of Israeli hostages have called for a nationwide general strike starting September 1 night to force the government to reach a deal to secure the release of captives still held in Gaza. (Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP) (Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Local and national leaders have released statements on the death, including Vice President Kamala Harris and California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Vice President Harris' statement on Goldberg-Polin's death referred to Hamas as an "evil terrorist organization".

"Doug and my prayers are with Jon Polin and Rachel Goldberg-Polin, Hersh’s parents, and with everyone who knew and loved Hersh," Harris said. "When I met with Jon and Rachel earlier this year, I told them: You are not alone. That remains true as they mourn this terrible loss. Americans and people around the world will pray for Jon, Rachel, and their family and send them love and strength. As is said in the Jewish tradition, may Hersh’s memory be a blessing."

Newsom met with Goldberg-Polin's parents during a visit to Israel last year. His office shared a statement on the death of the hostages on Sunday.

"Jennifer and I join the Goldberg-Polin family and everyone grieving the death of their beloved son and brother, Hersh. Held captive under brutal conditions, Hersh’s story and the plight of other hostages was shared with the world through the brave and tireless advocacy of his family. We keep in our prayers all the victims and loved ones impacted by this heartbreaking tragedy," Newsom wrote.

"Our tradition teaches us to value life above all else, which is why we call on the international community to exercise all diplomatic efforts to bring all remaining hostages home alive. May the memories of Hersh, Alexander Lobanov, Carmel Gat, Almog Sarusi, Eden Yerushalmi, and Ori Danino be a blessing," wrote Tyler Gregory, CEO of the Jewish Community Relations Council of the Bay Area.

Another vigil is scheduled for Monday in San Francisco's Richmond District at Sephardic Synagogue - Congregation Anshey Sfard at 6 p.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.