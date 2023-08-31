Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' tour breaks all-time record: Report

Queen Bey is once again proving she is royalty.

The "Break My Soul" singer just broke some records. Beyoncé's ‘Renaissance World Tour' has become the highest-grossing tour by a woman artist in history-- at more than $461 million, according to reports.

Chart Data said the last titleholder was Madonna for her "Sticky & Sweet Tour," back in 2008-09.

She performed to a sold-out crowd at Levi's Stadium Wednesday night and her show went past an 11 p.m. curfew that had been extended treating her fans to a memorable show that lasted nearly three hours.