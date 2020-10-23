Bicyclist hospitalized after collision with MUNI bus in San Francisco

article

A collision involving a San Francisco Municipal Railway bus on Friday afternoon left a bicyclist injured, Muni officials said.

The collision happened near Mission and Third streets shortly after noon, according to Muni officials.

The bus, a 14-Mission Rapid, was traveling east on Mission Street when it struck the cyclist at the bus' right side. Medics rushed the victim to the hospital for their injuries.

The severity of the victim's injuries was not immediately available.

The collision briefly caused buses to be rerouted, but the collision has since been cleared, Muni officials said.