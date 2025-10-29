Bicyclist severely injured in hit-and-run crash in Oakland

The Brief An Oakland man is suffering from a traumatic brain injury after being struck by a hit and run driver. The crash happened on Friday at 8 p.m. and family members of the victim said they have no answers. Family members ask the public to share any information they may have of the crash, captured on surveillance cameras in the area.



The family of a bicyclist hit by a car in East Oakland on Friday is asking the community for help finding the driver who fled the scene.

32-year-old Katunga Manuel-Nunn was hit at the intersection of 73rd Avenue and Weld Street, and the driver did not stop.

Surveillance video of a hit and run in East Oakland.

What they're saying:

His family said ever since the crash, Katunga has been in the ICU with a series of life-altering injuries, including a traumatic brain injury.

"He’s fighting for his life," said his sister Alisi Manuel. "It was so unexpected, like the car was moving so fast and he didn’t see it coming."

Captured on video

Surveillance video from the liquor store on the corner captured the moment Katunga was crossing the street when what looks like a silver sedan speeds past cars at the light, clipping the bike.

His family said he was in the right of way, likely headed home on a route he regularly rides when he was hit in the bike lane.

"If the car had never done illegal driving through the bike lane, my nephew would still be walking and doing his skateboarding," said the victim’s aunt Queena Manuel.

Witnesses who ran to his aid that night said the impact was loud and that they saw the bike fly into the air.

They said the bicyclist was unresponsive on the ground before first responders arrived and that he was not wearing a helmet.

Timeline:

Surveillance video captured the crash at 8:06 p.m.

According to the video, an OPD officer arrived to the scene 4 minutes after the crash and an ambulance drove away to take him to the hospital at 8:22 p.m.

No answers on the investigation

Katunga’s family said they haven’t gotten answers from police.

"There’s street cameras. I hope that law enforcement are looking into that trying to get every view of where the car had been traveling where they came from," said Alisi.

Witnesses believe the car was recklessly going about 60 miles per hour.

The family fears his life will never be the same.

"That is someone who is really important to our family and he’s a father, very loving one of a kind and I just want justice for him," said Alisi, in tears.

The family has a message for anyone who knows anything: "Please come forward."

KTVU reached out to OPD but did not receive an immediate response.

Meanwhile, it’s expected to be a long recovery for Katunga.