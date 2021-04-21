Biden expected to push for more COVID-19 vaccinations as administration nears 200M shots goal

President Joe Biden is set to give remarks Wednesday on the country’s COVID-19 vaccination effort as the U.S. approaches his goal of 200 million shots administered during his first 100 days in office.

Biden, in his planned address, will note that the U.S. will surpass that shot goal this week, according to the Associated Press, citing an anonymous White House official.

Half of all U.S. adults — or more than 133 million people — have received at least one dose of a vaccine, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. Roughly 86 million adults, or about 33.3% of the total adult population, have been fully vaccinated.

The president in his speech will reflect on his effort to expand vaccine distribution and access during his first three months in office, the AP reports. All of those 16 and older are now eligible to receive a vaccine, and Biden is also expected to outline his administration's plans to drive up the vaccination rate even further.

Maximizing the number of Americans inoculated in the coming months is critical for the White House, which is aiming to restore a semblance of normalcy around the Fourth of July and even more so by the beginning of the next school year.

President Joe Biden gives remarks from the Cross Hall of the White House on April 20, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Doug Mills/Pool/Getty Images)

Biden was not expected to set new public targets for vaccinations, and administration officials have been careful to avoid predicting when the country will have vaccinated enough people to reach herd immunity — a term for when enough people become immune to a disease to make its spread unlikely. The U.S. is on track to have enough vaccine supply for every adult by the end of May and for every American by July, but administering the shots will be another matter.

In recent weeks the White House has launched a massive outreach campaign to Americans to get vaccinated, relying on funding from the $1.9 trillion virus relief package passed last month to launch ads and fund direct community engagement to under-vaccinated constituencies.

"Everyone 16 and older in America is eligible for the shot today. Go and get ‘em, folks," Biden tweeted Monday.

"We have enough of it. You need to be protected. And you need, in turn, to protect your neighbors and your family. So please, get the vaccine," Biden said in a pre-recorded video also shared on Twitter.

Biden set his goal of 200 million shots last month after meeting his 100 million-in-100 days goal just over a month ago. At the time the U.S. was well on pace to meet the higher target, and the pace of vaccinations has only accelerated, to about 3 million shots per day.

The 100 million-dose goal was first announced on Dec. 8, days before the U.S. had even one authorized vaccine for COVID-19, let alone the three that have now received emergency authorization. Still, it was generally seen within reach, if optimistic.

By the time Biden was inaugurated on Jan. 20, the U.S. had already administered 20 million shots at a rate of about 1 million per day, bringing complaints at the time that Biden’s goal was not ambitious enough. Biden quickly revised it upward to 150 million doses in his first 100 days.

It was a deliberate effort by Biden to set clear — and achievable — metrics for success as part of a strategy of underpromising, then overdelivering. Aides believe that exceeding his goals breeds trust in government after the Trump administration’s sometimes fanciful rhetoric on the virus, according to the Associated Press.

Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine, one of the three vaccines that have been administered in the U.S., was dealt a blow last week when federal health regulators recommended a pause of the single-dose shot after reports of extremely rare blood clots.

The nation's top infectious diseases expert indicated Sunday that the government will likely move to resume use of J&J's COVID-19 vaccine this week, possibly with restrictions or broader warnings after reports of some very rare blood clot cases.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, in a series of news show interviews, said he expects a decision when advisers to the CDC reconvene on Friday to discuss the pause in J&J’s single-dose vaccine.

"I would be very surprised if we don’t have a resumption in some form by Friday," he said. "I don’t really anticipate that they’re going to want it to stretch it out a bit longer."

Fauci, who is Biden’s chief medical adviser, said he believed that federal regulators could bring the shots back with restrictions based on age or gender or with a blanket warning so that it is administered in a way "a little bit different than we were before the pause."

The European Union’s drug regulatory agency also said this week that it found a "possible link" between J&J’s shot and the rare blood clots and that a warning should be added to the label. But experts at the agency reiterated that the vaccine’s benefits outweigh the risks.

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.