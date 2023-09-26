Biden meets science and technology advisors during Bay Area campaign stop

President Biden's second day in the Bay Area will begin with a meeting of the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology in San Francisco at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The president is scheduled to attend two campaign fundraising receptions later in the afternoon before flying to Phoenix Wednesday evening.

The president's motorcade arrived around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday night, forcing police to shut down some streets and stirring excitement on Nob Hill as people around the Fairmont Hotel tried to catch a glimpse of President Biden.

"We were just upstairs to the Top of the Mark for a drink. The people everywhere are excited. They've been out looking. Everyone wants to see the President," said Sam O'Dwyer, a tourist visiting from Australia.

Earlier in the day, Air Force One glided onto Moffett Field, bringing President Biden back to the Bay Area for the second time in three months.

As the president came down the stairs, he was greeted by Santa Clara County's Board President Susan Ellenberg and the Deputy Director of the NASA Ames Research Center Dr. David Korsemeyer.

The motorcade rolled into Atherton just after 5:30 p.m. for a fundraiser at the home of philanthropists Mark Heising and Liz Simons.

"I think it's great. We have a lot of people who are really generous in this area," said Maile Creamer who lives nearby.

Neighbors out walking dogs or on their way home stopped to snap photos or just watch as the president passed by.

"We were driving home from school, and I was surprised to hear that the President was going to be in the neighborhood, so I was like, I'll drop everything I'm doing. I can do the homework later," said Charlie Conn, a 15-year-old Atherton resident.

"I wanted to come and show my support for President Biden," said Kim Meredith, an Atherton neighbor, "I think he has a level of willingness to talk with all parties and that's so important in today's polarized world."

"It's great. I think it's great. We haven't had one of these in a long time. There was one for Obama a long time ago," said Stephen Nachtsheim, a neighbor who lives down the road.

Tickets for the fundraiser ranged from $5,000 to $100,000.

The president spoke for about 20 minutes, receiving a standing ovation. He told the group he's looking forward to the 2024 race.

"When I took office the nation was flat on its back, but with age, hopefully comes a little bit of wisdom," said President Biden, "I'm running because the most important freedoms we have are now at stake."

Some supporters said they aren't concerned by opponents who say the President is too old to run again.

"You know, this weekend, I just celebrated my father's 91st birthday, and he was skiing this year, so I think Joe Biden is just going to be fine," said Meredith.