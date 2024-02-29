Biden, Trump visiting southern border cities Thursday

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump both visited southern border cities on Thursday in a sign of how central immigration has become to the 2024 election.

Biden visited Brownsville, Texas, and Trump made his way to Eagle Pass, Texas, which is about 325 miles, or about a five-hour, 20-minute drive, apart.

Both cities are longtime Democratic strongholds, but Republicans are gaining, especially in the Eagle Pass area. Trump narrowed his margin of defeat more in Maverick County, home to Eagle Pass, than in Cameron County, where Brownsville is located.

Biden was expected to use his trip to talk about the importance of passing the Senate's bipartisan border security agreement, a White House official said, adding that the president will "reiterate his calls for Congressional Republicans to stop playing politics and to provide the funding needed for additional U.S. Border Patrol agents, more asylum officers, fentanyl detection technology and more."

This was Biden’s second visit to the southern border since his presidency.

The president’s visit comes as a record number of migrants at the border in recent months has been a political liability for Biden.

Arrests for illegal crossings on the U.S. border with Mexico fell by half in January, from record highs in December to the third-lowest month of Biden’s presidency. But officials fear those figures could eventually rise again, particularly as the November presidential election nears.

Trump, who frequently visited the border as president, is again making immigration a signature campaign issue as he seeks to return to the White House in November.

Trump, for his part, wants to continue his attacks on Biden and keep up his dialed-up rhetoric after saying migrants were poisoning the blood of Americans. He will do so from Eagle Pass which is currently seeing the largest number of crossings. Trump is expected to speak from a state park that has become a Republican symbol of defiance against the federal government's immigration enforcement practices.

In other words, the split screen moment couldn't possibly be more split, and each candidate is asking voters to side with his approach to immigration.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.