Big rig overturns following crash on I-238 near Hayward

The Brief A big rig overturned on I-238 in an unincorporated part of Alameda Co. Two lanes are blocked. CHP said to expect traffic delays. A Jeep driver suffered a medical emergency, causing them to crash into the big rig, CHP said. The big-rig driver may have a broken arm.



A big rig overturned following a crash on Interstate 238 in an unincorporated part of Alameda County on Monday, officials say.

California Highway Patrol posted that as of 6:35 p.m. that all lanes have reopened, but earlier two of the freeway's southbound lanes were blocked just north of Mission Boulevard, as well as the Mission Blvd. off-ramp.

CHP said two vehicles were involved in the crash that was first reported at around 3:45 p.m. SkyFOX flew over the scene and saw another vehicle with damage from the crash. That vehicle is a Jeep, according to CHP. The driver of the Jeep had a medical emergency, which caused them to crash into the big rig, a CHP officer said.

CHP said drivers should expect a significant delay due to the overturned big rig.

Officials said the driver of the big rig may have suffered a broken arm. The driver of the Jeep suffered complications from their medical emergency. Neither of the vehicles involved had passengers, CHP said.

CHP said they were notified about the crash at 4 p.m.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ A big rig overturned on I-238 on Monday following a crash near Hayward.