Black Legends Silicon Valley Hall of Fame ceremony this weekend

An elite South Bay group is poised to gain seven new members Saturday.

The "Black Legends Silicon Valley Hall of Fame" holds its sixth annual induction ceremony this weekend. The Hall of Fame celebrates African-American pioneers in the South Bay.

Due Santa Clara County Covid-19 restrictions, this year’s program is being streamed, starting at 4:30pm Saturday.

"It continues the journey of these outstanding pioneers. And if you miss a beat, sometimes things don’t happen. Just use the technology to be more creative in how we deliver the program," said Aaron Hicks, the Black Legends Award chairman.

This year’s inductees include Walter Wilson, president of the Silicon Valley Minority Business Consortium, and former journalist Bryan Monroe, who died suddenly in January.

Proceeds from Saturday’s non-profit $50 event go towards a fund for the construction of a Black history museum in San Jose.

Advertisement

Watch the live stream here.