Blackout Holiday Market showcases Black entrepreneurs in Oakland

The holiday shopping season is underway in downtown Oakland, supporting Black entrepreneurs at the Blackout Holiday Market.

Latoyya Bordelon has traveled to over 40 countries picking out fabric and turning it into unique clothing representing cultures from all over the world.

"Each piece of clothing, when you put it on, I want you to feel like your best version of yourself and I want you to walk through the world that way," said Latoyya Bordelon, owner of African Violet Fashion.

The designer is one of more than 50 small business owners selling at the market, now in its third year.

Market co-founder Janay Masters owns Hella Plants Market.

"Hella, like a lot," said Masters, whose business is rooted in Oakland and is growing a love of plants across the Bay Area and as far away as Ghana.

"We decided that you know we needed a space, for us, by us, and so we created the blackout market, we built a platform for small businesses," said Masters.

"They’re hiring local," said Blackout Market co-founder Xenia St. Charles. "Their taxes are going back to the community, and so we want to make sure that we’re circulating our dollars for as long as we possibly can."

Organizers say eight out of 10 Black-owned businesses fail, for a number of reasons, including suffering through the pandemic.

Anthony Walker, owner of Finance Friday, teaches entrepreneurs the art of business and finance with his book "B is for black wealth."

"I think that these types of markets are extremely important for our community because it strengthens us from an economic perspective," said Walker. "It gives people opportunities to earn money."

The market provides networking and resources to sellers, while handling the marketing to showcase black-owned businesses and shopping local.

"We love just to support local businesses, and this is pretty much how we spend our Fridays and Saturdays," said shopper Karina Pope of Oakland.

Last year’s two-day event brought in $75,000 in revenue.

This year’s goal is $100,000.

Small business owners taking part in the market sell everything from food to fashion, beauty products to books, and even jewelry.

Blackout Holiday Market continues during Small Business Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 2323 Broadway in downtown Oakland.

Admission is just 3 bucks.