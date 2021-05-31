Blaze erupts within CZU Lightning Complex area as officials warn of heat, more danger

CalFire crews on Memorial Day responded to a small fire within the CZU Lightning Complex burn in Santa Clara County, as officials warned the public about hot temperatures and more fire danger to come.

Named the "Grade Fire" burning near China Grade Road and the North Butano Truck Trail, Cal Fire estimated the fire to be at five acres before noon on Monday.

This fire was just one that public health officials pointed to as an example of urging residents to stay hydrated, find shade, and take breaks to avoid heat exhaustion as temperatures soar across much of central and northern California.

San Francisco could see temperatures in the 80s while inland areas such as Livermore and Antioch could top 100 degrees as a high pressure system builds to Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

With the soaring temperatures comes an increased risk of wildfires in the state where vegetation is extremely dry after a winter and spring with relatively little rain and snow.

California’s power grid operator said Saturday it’s not anticipating energy supply outages during the heatwave.

There’s enough electricity to serve the expected spike in demand, California Independent System Operator said in a statement, but it will monitor the grid closely in case it needs to call on the public to conserve.

ISO has said the state is better prepared to avoid last summer’s rotating blackouts.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.