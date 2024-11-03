Blocked accounts can now see your posts on X, with some conditions

article

In a decision that's ruffled feathers for some users, accounts you've blocked on X, formerly Twitter, can now view your posts despite being blocked.

This change applies to accounts that are set to public, X Engineering said in a post. The update was launched Saturday.

Previously, X Engineering said the block feature was used by users to "share and hide harmful or private information about those they've blocked." In a way to allow "greater transparency," the change will allow those possibly being disparaged to see possibly harmful tweets.

However, critics have blasted the update, with one user calling it a "glorified mute button."

Muting on X doesn't block a user, but prevents them from showing up on your feed. Muted users can still reply, retweet, or follow your profile. Muted users may not be aware they are muted, but blocked users are notified when they try to visit the profile of the person who has blocked them.

X Engineering first made the announcement on Oct. 16, which was met with pushback.

Some criticized the change, saying it would hurt content creators due to accounts that replicate their content without permission. Others expressed fears of stalkers having access to their account.

Others questioned the reasoning behind the change, wondering if there was a "point" to blocking accounts if they can ultimately still see posts.

Others have questioned whether or not changes violate Apple's and Google's Terms of Service by not having a block option available.

KTVU reached out to Apple and Google and is awaiting comment on the changes.

However, there are supporters behind the change.

Political social media influencer Andy Ngo said the change would increase transparency and expose illegal and criminal content when the change was first announced.

Those whose accounts are protected will not have their posts available for viewing to profiles they've blocked.

For public accounts, blocked users still cannot engage with your posts, including liking, replying, or retweeting. They cannot follow you, send Direct Messages, tag you in photos, or add your account to their lists.

They also will not appear in your timeline, X Engineering said.

However, users could still see tweets or notifications from blocked users if other unblocked accounts mention said blocked accounts or in tweets that mention you with an account you've blocked.