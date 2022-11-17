Body found at scene of fire in Concord, investigators say it was intentionally set

Investigators say a fire in Concord, where a body was found, appears to have been intentionally set.

The structure fire started just before 6 p.m. Thursday on the 3500 block of Euclid Avenue. Investigators with Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said it was determined the fire was, "intentionally set in multiple locations throughout the house."

There was one on-scene fatality, Concord police confirmed. They were called when the body was discovered at the fire. A house and a detached garage burned. The home also had a small shed. The victim's identity is either unknown or has not been revealed yet.

It is not clear where exactly the body was discovered. Investigators would not say what was used to start the fire.

Police did not have further details to share.

Arson investigators remained at the scene into the late evening hours to collect evidence. A bomb-squad vehicle was also at the scene.

A neighbor recorded video of the fire with his cell phone. He said he was surprised by how large the fire was.

One neighbor said she heard about five to seven explosions. She said she initially thought it was gunfire.

A police officer at the scene said something was found inside the house that was concerning. Fire officials arrived to the garage fully engulfed in flames.

Chris Bachman, assistant fire chief with the department said there were multiple instances of fire being set throughout the house, one in the garage, as well as the shed.

Officials said no one was inside the home when it caught on fire. The investigation is ongoing.