Body found at San Leandro garbage facility
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - A body was discovered Tuesday at a San Leandro garbage facility, and authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.
The San Leandro Police Department said the body was found at a Waste Management facility on Davis Street near the Oyster Bay shoreline.
Investigation underway
What we know:
Investigators said it remains unclear how the person died. Authorities are also working to determine the person's identity.
Police did not release additional details Tuesday as the investigation continued.
The Source: This report was written based on preliminary information from the San Leandro Police Department.