Body found at San Leandro garbage facility

The Brief A body was discovered Tuesday at a Waste Management facility in San Leandro near the Oyster Bay shoreline. The San Leandro Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death. Authorities have not determined the person's identity or cause of death and have released few details.



A body was discovered Tuesday at a San Leandro garbage facility, and authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

The San Leandro Police Department said the body was found at a Waste Management facility on Davis Street near the Oyster Bay shoreline.

Investigation underway

What we know:

Investigators said it remains unclear how the person died. Authorities are also working to determine the person's identity.

Police did not release additional details Tuesday as the investigation continued.