San Francisco police find wreckage of sunken boat near Alcatraz Island

The Brief Authorities said 20 people were aboard the vessel, Volare, for a memorial service when it began sinking around 3:37 p.m. on Tuesday. Authorities on Friday found the wreckage of the 49-foot boat that capsized and sunk in the San Francisco Bay near Alcatraz Island on Tuesday. Investigators believe the vessel was struck by a wave, took on water, and rolled over, throwing many passengers into the bay.



Authorities on Friday found the wreckage of the 49-foot boat that capsized and sunk in the San Francisco Bay near Alcatraz Island on Tuesday.

San Francisco police made the announcement Friday afternoon as authorities continue to search for two boat passengers that remain missing.

Officials said 20 people were aboard the vessel, Volare, for a memorial service when it began sinking around 3:37 p.m. on Tuesday.

Boat sinking in San Francisco Bay

The backstory:

A total of 16 people were rescued from the boat, one person was declared deceased and three were declared missing.

The body of one of the missing individuals was found Thursday.

Investigators believe the vessel was struck by a wave, took on water, and rolled over, throwing many passengers into the bay.

Victims identified

What we know:

San Francisco police found a body near Treasure Island on Thursday afternoon. That person identified by the San Francisco Medical Examiner's Office was identified as Tondra Millier, also known as Tondra Madruga, 58, of Sacramento County.

She is the second person identified in connection to the sinking vessel, Volare,

The first victim who died was identified as 79-year-old Clifford Boisa. He was declared dead after receiving CPR from first responders.

Family members told KTVU that Clifford Boisa's wife, Jackie, is among those who have not been located. Clifford Boisa's sister, Carol, is also missing.

The family stated they believe the missing individuals went down with the boat.

The San Francisco Police Department is leading the search and recovery operation.

SFPD marine divers and a team from Alameda County used boat-mounted sonar to conduct a grid search for the boat's wreckage and unaccounted for passengers.