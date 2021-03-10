Bomb squad responding to home in Mountain View for possible grenade
article
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - Mountain View police have called in the Santa Clara County sheriff's bomb squad to investigate a possible grenade inside a home, according to Mountain View police on Twitter.
Police say they've evacuated the home, located on the 500 block of McCarty Ave.
There's no word if police have evacuated other nearby homes.
It was also not immediately known how officers were alerted to the device.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.